Commerce (girls) 36, Towns Co. 33
The Commerce girls’ basketball team grabbed a firmer hold on the No. 2 seed out of the region, holding on to defeat third-place Towns County 36-33 Tuesday (Feb. 2) on the road.
The victory marked the Tigers’ (11-8, 6-1 Region 8-A Public) ninth-straight win. Commerce has not lost since the new year.
Lauren Massey led Commerce with 10 points. Maggie Mullis added seven points.
The Tigers seek their 10th straight win Thursday (Feb. 4, 6 p.m.) when they host Lincoln County in a make-up game. Commerce was originally to host Washington-Wilkes that night, but Washington-Wilkes was forced to forfeit.
Towns Co. 80, Commerce 78
The Commerce boys basketball team narrowly missed out on a major upset, falling 80-78 at fourth-ranked Towns County Tuesday (Feb. 2).
Ian McConnell poured in 23 points, while Creed Dunbar and Shaqaurio Sherrod each added 14 points.
The Tigers lost to Towns County 79-65 earlier in the year at home, trailing by 25 points at one point in that game.
Commerce (7-13, 5-4 Region 8-A Public) will travel to Greene County Friday (Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.) at region play continues.
Hart Co. 52, East Jackson (girls) 39
The East Jackson girls’ basketball team was handed its second-straight region loss after a 4-0 start in 8-AAA play, falling 52-39 at Hart County Tuesday (Feb. 2).
The Eagles (8-4, 4-2 Region 8-AAA) return to action Friday (Feb. 5, 7 p.m.) at Monroe Area in region play.
Hart Co. 72, East Jackson (boys) 27
The East Jackson boys’ basketball team was held to a season-low point total as it dropped its ninth-straight game with a 72-27 loss at Hart County Tuesday (Feb. 2).
The team plays Friday (Feb. 5, 8:30 p.m.) at region opponent Monroe Area.
Jackson Co. (girls) 58, Johnson-Gainesville 21
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team opened with a 24-point first quarter against overmatched Johnson-Gainesville and never looked back in a 58-21 home region win Tuesday (Feb. 2). Miracle Laniado and Mikenna Duffy each scored 10 first-quarter points to fuel the Panthers’ fast start.
Duffy finished with 14 points on the night, Hanna Mahoney scored 12 points and Laniado added 11 points.
The Panthers led 32-5 in the middle of the second quarter en route to a 37-12 halftime lead. They outscored the Knights 17-2 in the first 7:08 of the second half to go up 54-14. Jackson County twice held leads of 40 points late.
Jackson County travels to region opponent Apalachee (Friday, 6 p.m.) for its regular-season finale.
Jackson County’s Tuesday boys’ game against Johnson-Gainesville was postponed.
Jefferson (girls) 77, East Hall 39
Following an upset loss to Flowery Branch Saturday, the Jefferson girls’ basketball team bounced back with a 38-point region road victory over East Hall Tuesday (Feb. 2), winning 77-39.
Five Dragons reached double figures: Courtney Kidd (18 points), Ellie Kinlaw (16 points), Allianne Clark (14 points), Deshona Gaither (11 points) and Livi Blackstock (10 points).
Jefferson (17-4, 9-1 Region 8-AAAA) shot 50.9 percent from the floor in the bounce-back win, which included going 16-for-35 (45.7 percent) from the 3-point line.
The Dragons are off until Feb. 9 ( 6 p.m.) when they host North Oconee.
Jefferson (boys) 70, East Hall 36
The Jefferson boys’ basketball team recorded its fourth-straight win by 29 points or more with a 70-36 rout of region opponent East Hall Tuesday (Feb. 2) on the road.
The Dragons (16-4, 9-2 Region 8-AAAA) shot 49.2 percent from the floor and outscored the Vikings 44-14 in the paint. Jefferson also out rebounded East Hall 40-25.
Dalen Gales paced the Dragons with 15 points. Twelve different Jefferson players scored.
The Dragons close their regular season Tuesday (Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.) at home against region opponent North Oconee.
