SHORT-HANDED TIGERS FALL AT GREENE CO.
The Commerce boys’ basketball team was missing two starters and a key bench player, and Greene County still needed a buzzer-beater to win Friday (Jan. 14).
Commerce (6-9, 3-2 Region 8-A Public) lost 46-45 after Greene County drained a three-pointer at the buzzer. Jackson Morris led the Tigers with 18 points, while Andrew Pascucelli stepped up to score a career-high 12 points.
The Tigers take a break from region play Friday (Jan. 21) to travel to Chestatee from Region 8-AAAA. Commerce resumes region play Saturday (Jan. 22) at Social Circle.
LADY TIGERS DOMINATE GREENE CO. ON THE ROAD
Four different Lady Tigers reached double figures in Commerce’s blowout win at Greene County on Friday (Jan. 14).
Commerce (5-10, 4-1 Region 8-A Public) defeated Greene County 58-28. Jada Palumbo led the way with 14 points, Carson Hobbs, Lauren Massey and Malay Mitchell each scored 12 points.
The Tigers took a commanding 21-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They extended the lead to 38-14 at halftime. Greene County couldn’t trim Commerce’s lead in the slightest in the second half.
Commerce travels to Chestatee from Region 8-AAAA on Friday (Jan. 21) before resuming region play on Saturday (Jan. 22) at Social Circle.
EAGLES NO MATCH FOR HART COUNTY
The East Jackson boys’ basketball team is still searching for their first region victory after losing to Hart County 78-46 Friday (Jan. 14).
Markel Jarrells led the Eagles with 14 points, Marques Greene added 11 points and Demarcus Watson scored nine points.
East Jackson (1-13, 0-2 Region 8-AAA) will look to get back on track in region play this Friday (Jan. 21) at home against Franklin County.
LADY EAGLES’ WINNING STREAK SNAPPED AT HART CO. IN OVERTIME
The No. 7 ranked East Jackson girls’ basketball; team suffered its first loss since the season opener Friday (Jan. 14) at Hart County. The Bulldogs pulled out the 68-65 upset in overtime.
Haven Rollins led East Jackson (13-2, 1-1 Region 8-AAA) with a double-double – 14 points and 11 rebounds, on top of three steals. Antonia Pittman led the Eagles in scoring with 28 points, she added six boards and three steals. Destiny Rakestraw added 10 points, four rebounds and four steals. Yasmine Clark was all over the stat sheet with seven points, five assists, four boards and four steals.
Hart County defended its court well, leading the Eagles throughout the first half. The halftime score was 28-25 in favor of the Bulldogs. East Jackson took the lead at the end of the third quarter 43-41, but it couldn’t maintain the advantage. Regulation ended with a 56-56 tie, and Hart County got the better of East Jackson in overtime to win 68-65.
East Jackson hosts its first region game of the year this Friday (Jan. 21) against Franklin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.