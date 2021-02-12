THURSDAY, FEB. 11
•Jefferson (girls) 55, East Hall 43: In a make-up game, the Dragons won their final regular season contest behind 20 points from Ellie Kinlaw. Livi Blackstock had nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jyehsa Butts had 11 rebounds as Jefferson out-rebounded the Vikings 48-18. The Dragons (19-4, 11-1 Region 8-AAAA), winners of eight of their last nine games, have earned the No. 1 seed for the Region 8-AAAA tournament at Flowery Branch. Jefferson will open postseason play Thursday (Feb. 18).
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
•Commerce (girls) 49, Lincoln Co. 11: The Tigers (14-8, 9-1 Region 8-A Public) breezed to their 12th-straight victory with a 38-point rout of the Red Devils on the road. Commerce went deep into its roster during the win with nine different players scoring. Bryanna Sanders led the Tigers with 11 points. Anna Taylor added 10 points.
•Lincoln Co. 68, Commerce (boys) 67: Despite 25 points from sophomore Jackson Morris, Commerce (7-15, 5-6 Region 8-A Public) lost a tough one on the road. Creed Dunbar added 16 points.
East Jackson (girls) 67, Franklin Co. 62: Kenzie Whitehead poured in 22 points as the Eagles (9-4, 5-2 Region 8-AAA) rallied for a major home region win. Antonia Pittman added 15 points, Maurissa Thomas added 12 points, and Haven Rollins finished with 11 points. East Jackson trailed 46-39 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Lions 27-16 to sweep the regular-season series.
Franklin Co. 57, East Jackson 53: Demarcus Watson had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Makayl Rakestraw finished with 15 points and seven rebounds as the Eagles (3-13, 0-9 Region 8-AAA) lost a close game to the visiting Lions. Kendrick Carson added 12 points and four assists. East Jackson played the Lions much tighter in the rematch after losing 67-46 on Jan. 22.
Jefferson (girls) 76, North Oconee 41: Deshona Gaither tallied 29 points with six rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Dragons' blowout victory over North Oconee. Livi Blackstock finished with 11 points and four assists. Jefferson shot 47.2 percent from the floor and 81 percent from the free-throw line (17-of-21).
Jefferson (boys) 57, North Oconee 45: Dalen Gales scored 12 points with six rebounds, Spencer Darby finished with 12 points and J.T. Fulkrod chipped in 11 points as the Dragons (17-4, 10-2 Region 8-AAAA) won their regular-season finale over region opponent North Oconee. Josh Howell had nine points and five assists. The Dragons, winners of 16 of their last 18 games, open Region 8-AAAA tournament play Tuesday (Feb. 16) as a No. 2 seed. They will play tournament host Flowery Branch, the No. 7 seed, at 7:30 p.m.
