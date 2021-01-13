Here is a rundown of local basketball action for Tuesday, Jan. 12:
JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 65, RABUN CO. 62
Jefferson’s Livi Blackstock poured in 23 points Tuesday (Jan. 12) as the Dragons (10-2) defeated Class AA No. 2-ranked Rabun County at home.
Ellie Kinlaw added 16 points, and Deshona Gaither finished with 15 points.
Jefferson went 18-for-25 at the free-throw line in pulling out the win, including going 6-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
The Dragons trailed 36-33 at the half after falling behind 24-14 after a quarter. Jefferson pulled ahead 51-49 after three quarters.
Jefferson resumes region play Friday (Jan. 15, 7 p.m.) at North Oconee.
•••
JEFFERSON (BOYS) 67, RABUN CO, 57
The Dragons (9-3) won for the eighth time in nine games with a 10-point win over non-region opponent Rabun County Tuesday (Jan. 12) at home.
A trio of scorers in double figures led Jefferson. Riley Holliman finished with 14 points, followed by Dalen Gales (11 points) and Kadin Bailey (10 points). Bailey played in his first game this year after missing the first 11 games of the season due to football.
Jefferson returns to region play Friday (Jan. 15, 8:30 p.m.) at North Oconee.
•••
JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 54, APALACHEE 27
The Jackson County girls notched their second-straight region win with a 27-point domination of the visiting Wildcats Tuesday (Jan. 12).
The Panthers are now 4-8 and 3-2 in Region 8-AAAAA play.
Jackson County plays Thursday (Jan. 14, 6 p.m.) at Loganville as it will make up a region game originally schedule for last week.
•••
JACKSON CO. (BOYS) 47, APALCHEE 46
Max Brown scored 22 points as Jackson County gutted out a region win — minus top player Kalib Clinton — over visiting Apalachee Tuesday (Jan. 12).
Kedric Zimmer added nine points as the Panthers are now 7-5 on the year and 2-4 in Region 8-AAAAA action.
“I am extremely proud of the fight that our guys showed (Tuesday) night against a tough, well coached Apalachee team,” coach Bryan Parker said. “Max got off to a hot start and carried us in the first half. Our defense was solid throughout, and we got some big stops down the stretch when we needed them.”
Bryce Blake, who fished with eight points, “hit some huge free throws in the last minute to give us the lead,” Parker said.
Jackson County shot just five free throws, all coming within the last two minutes of the contest.
“We have played some really good basketball lately, and we are close to having everyone back to make one final push,” Parker said.
•••
COMMERCE (GIRLS) 39, TOWNS CO. 37
Commerce’s Maggie Mullis buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining, and the Tigers went on to beat visiting Towns County Tuesday (Jan. 12) in region play.
The Indians’ Kenndi Henson missed a heave from near half court at the buzzer as Commerce (4-8, 1-1 Region 8-A Public) picked up its second-straight win.
The Tigers were without leading scorer Bryanna Sanders for most of the game after suffering from an allergic reaction in the first half.
“I told the girls after the game that in order to be a championship team, you have to find a way to win when everything is going against you,” coach Brad Puckett said. “Maggie was coming off strep tonight, we didn’t shoot well, Bryanna went out with a very scary allergic reaction and ended up at the hospital ... and still we found a way to win.”
Carson Hobbs led Commerce with 16 points. Mullis added 10 points with two fourth-quarter 3-pointers.
The Tigers continue region play against Greene County Friday (Jan. 15, 6 p.m.) at home.
•••
TOWNS CO. 79, COMMERCE (BOYS) 65
The Tigers trailed 10-0 within the first three minutes and spent the rest of the night trying to rally from large deficits in a 14-point region loss Tuesday (Jan. 12) at home to Class A-Public's No. 5-ranked team.
Commerce (3-11, 1-2 Region 8-A Public) trailed by as many as 25 points late in its fifth-straight defeat.
The Tigers got 24 points from Ian McConnell.
The Indians (7-1, 2-0 Region 8-A Public) hit 10 3-pointers in the victory, including a trey from Kabe Ellis with 4:07 remaining in the contest to push the lead to 75-50.
Commerce did narrow the final margin, outscoring the Indians 15-4 in the final minutes.
The Tigers will host Greene County Friday (Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.) as region play continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.