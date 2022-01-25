LADY EAGLES DOMINATE FRANKLIN CO. IN REGION PLAY
The East Jackson girls’ basketball team is on a new winning streak following a 71-42 win over Franklin County at home on Friday (Jan. 21).
The game was very close early on, but a steal by Antonia Pittman led to an easy fastbreak and East Jackson (15-2, 3-1 Region 8-AAA) took a 12-8 lead. Haven Rollins drained a three-pointer before the buzzer to extend the Eagles lead to 19-11 after one quarter. The lead only expanded from there and East Jackson won 71-42.
TIGERS NO MATCH FOR NO. 2 SOCIAL CIRCLE
Commerce suffered its worst loss of the season Saturday (Jan. 22) at Social Circle. The No. 2 ranked Redskins beat the Tigers 107-44 in a game that was never close.
The loss at Social Circle followed a 49-29 loss to Chestatee from Class AAAA on Thursday (Jan. 20). Commerce played the War Eagles close for three quarters, only trailing 35-27 going into the fourth quarter. But that fourth quarter was all Chestatee as it outscored the Tigers 14-2 to run away with a 49-29 win.
EAGLES DROP REGION MATCH WITH FRANKLIN CO.
The East Jackson boys’ basketball team lost its ninth game in a row Friday (Jan. 21) against Franklin County 53-41.
East Jackson (1-15, 0-4 Region 8-AAA) was competitive with the Lions in the first quarter, but a sloppy second quarter allowed Franklin County to take a sizable lead. The Eagles rallied in the second half, but the margin was too much to overcome and the Eagles lost 53-41.
THIRD QUARTER WOES DOOM PANTHERS AGAIN
Jackson County has now lost four of its last five games, and a slow third quarter start was to blame once again Thursday (Jan. 20) when the Panthers lost to Greenbrier 67-45.
Jackson County (4-14, 2-6 Region 8-AAAAA) trailed Greenbrier 27-23 going into halftime, but the Wolfpack came out of the break with more energy. Greenbrier led 51-34 by the end of the third quarter and they cruised to a 67-45 win in the fourth quarter.
Brice Rodgers led the Panthers with 21 points and three steals. Charlie Fox grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots to lead Jackson County’s defense.
LADY PANTHERS’ WINNING STREAK SNAPPED BY GREENBRIER
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team saw its two-game winning streak end Thursday (Jan. 20) in a 71-24 loss to Greenbrier.
Jackson County (4-14, 3-5 Region 8-AAAAA) and Greenbrier were scoreless for the first two minutes of the game. In the middle of the first quarter, the Panthers only trailed 6-2, but that’s as close as the game would be the rest of the way. The Wolfpack led 11-4 at the end of the quarter, and they ran away with a 71-24 victory.
