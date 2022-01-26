For 11 minutes and five seconds Tuesday (Jan. 25) the Commerce boys' basketball team had a shutout going against region rival Lake Oconee Academy.
The shutout didn't last, but the Tigers did obliterate the Titans 61-20 and played over a dozen players in the process. In fact, 13 different players scored at least once. Jackson Morris led the way with 12 points and Andrew Pascucelli added 11 points.
"Coming off a really hard week, playing Chestatee and Social Circle, it was good to see our guys bounce back," said head coach Russ Gregg. "Defensively we were god, but we've got to get better offensively. We're really struggling to shoot the ball basketball right now, it was good to see us loosen up in the second half and hit some shots.
"We were able to get a lo of kids in tonight. We dressed 15 and 123 scored tonight. That's a restatement to the guys playing well together. All-in-all it was a good effort. Way to get back on the winning track. We have to keep it rolling."
Commerce (7-11, 4-3 Region 8-A Public) started the game on a 21-0 run which lasted almost halfway through the second quarter. Lake Oconee Academy hit a three-pointer with 4:55 left until halftime to cut Commerce's lead to 21-3. That ended up being Lake Oconee's only made shot of the first half. Pascucelli responded with a pair of three-pointer of his own to extend the Tigers' lead to 27-3 entering the locker room.
Lake Oconee's offence was a bit livelier in the second half, but it never threatened the Tigers' lead. Commerce led 44-16 after the third quarter.
Commerce emptied the bench in the fourth quarter. Juvan Lattimore scored twice to finish with four points. Evan Peters, Braytan Purcell, Jabari Little, Evan Martinez and Logan Love also scored in the fourth quarter. The Tigers rolled to a 61-20 victory.
Region play continues Friday (Jan. 28) at Lincoln County. The Tigers beat the Red Devils 60-48 in their first encounter back on Jan. 7.
LAKE OCONEE 47, COMMERCE (GIRLS) 24
The Commerce girls' basketball team came out flat in its game against Lake Oconee Academy on Tuesday (Jan. 25).
The Lady Tigers trailed 17-5 at the end of the first quarter and never mounted a comeback. The Titans went on to win 47-24. Carson Hobbs led the Tigers with 10 points.
Lake Oconee Academy is the only team to beat Commerce (6-12, 5-2 Region 8-A Public) in region play. The Titans got the better of the Tigers back on Dec. 18. Commerce responded to that loss with five straight region victories. It hopes to start a new streak Friday (Jan. 28) at Lincoln County.
