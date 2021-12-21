After taking their lumps for three weeks in non-region play, the Commerce boys' basketball team has won three-straight games.
The Tigers' most recent victory was a 56-20 thrashing of region rival Lake Oconee Academy on Saturday (Dec. 18). Commerce didn't allow a single point in the second quarter, and only allowed seven points in the entire second half. Cayden Lord scored 17 points in just 13 minutes of action. Jackson Morris added eight points in his 12 minutes on the court.
"I thought Jackson Morris and Cayden Lord had really good weeks offensively," said head coach Russ Gregg. "I thought Matt Simpson did a really good job, and Kemanni Horne. When those four guys are doing well, we're going to be pretty good."
The second quarter shutout gave Commerce (4-4, 1-0 Region 8-A Public) a 41-13 halftime lead and allowed Gregg to rest his starters in the second half. The Tigers' backups didn't score at the same pace of the starters, but they still outscored the Titans in the second half 15-7.
More importantly, resting starters allowed Commerce to develop some much needed depth. Region 8-A Public is perhaps the toughest boys basketball region in the class. Towns County defending A Public State Champions. No. 2 Social Circle and Washington-Wilkes both have stout rosters.
"That was good to play a lot of different people," he said. "They did really well defensively.... We've got to get more depth. It was nice to see some guys get in there and do some things for the first time."
The victory put Commerce on a three-game win streak over the course of five days. Prior to the streak, the Tigers lost four of their first five games. However, all of those loses were against teams from higher classes: Madison County and East Hall from Class AAAA, and Banks County from Class AA. Those three teams have a combined record of 20-11.
"Any time you play teams that are a little bit better than you are, it makes you better in the long run," he said. "We're reaping the benefit of that. Madison County is 8-2, we play them again when we come back from Christmas.
"We want to play our best basketball when we get into the region. Our region is tough.... We seem to be turning the corner right now."
COMMERCE 60, ATHENS ACEDMY 57
The Tigers conceded a fourth quarter comeback Thursday (Dec. 16) against Athens Academy, but they found a way to hold off their former region rivals to win 60-57.
"Any time you can beat Athens Academy it's a big win," Gregg said. "That doesn't happen too often.
"I thought we played really well together. We did a lot of good things, especially defensively to keep them off balance a little bit. That's what we have to do with our size, you have to mix it up and change things and not let a team get too comfortable."
The squads were tied 31-31 at halftime, but Commerce dominated the third quarter to take a 47-37 lead. The Spartans outscored the Tigers in the fourth quarter, but not enough to steal the victory.
Morris led the Tigers with 23 points, Horne trailed with 14 points and Lord added 12 points. Horne had a very efficient night shooting, sinking 5-of-6 field goals and 4-of-+ free throws.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LAKE OCONEE 58, COMMERCE 47
The Commerce girls' basketball team lost its third-game in a row Saturday against region foe Lake Oconee Academy 58-47.
Commerce (1-7, 0-1 Region 8-A Public) started strong by leading 16-15 after the first quarter. The game turned into a defensive struggle in the second quarter, and Lake Oconee (7-1, 1-0 Region 8-A Public) limited the Tigers to just two points. The Titans drained a three-pointer with two seconds on the clock to take a 23-18 lead into halftime.
The Titans continued to pull away after halftime, and led 36-20 with 1:25 left in the third quarter.
The game wasn't over yet. The Tigers went on a 20-2 and had a 40-38 lead with less than four minutes on the clock. However, they couldn't maintain the lead, and Lake Oconee outscored them 20-7 in the last four minutes to win 58-47
Commerce lost to Athens Academy 40-24 on Thursday (Dec. 16).
