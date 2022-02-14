The Commerce girls' basketball team will enter the Region 8-A Public Tournament on a four-game winning streak following a decisive win over Social Circle on Friday (Feb. 11).
The Tigers won 43-35 after erasing an early seven-point deficit. Carson Hobbs led the team with a double-double, 13 rebounds and 11 points. Lauren Massey also had 11 points and Malay Mitchell added nine points.
"Social Circle is without a doubt the most improved team in the region," said head coach Brad Puckett. "They have had an incredible second half of the season to claim the No. 3 seed going into the tournament. They have an incredible amount of speed and some kids that can go by you in a second if you don't move your feet. Add that to the outside shooters they have and it makes them a dangerous team.
"Friday's win was big for us as we could very easily see them again this week in the tournament."
Commerce (11-13, 10-2 Region 8-A Public) enters the region tournament as the No. 2 seed behind Lake Oconee Academy. The Tigers receive a bye through the first two rounds of the tournament, but won't their opponent until Tuesday (Feb. 15). They either play Social Circle again, No. 6 Lincoln County or No. 7 Washington-Wilkes.
"We told the girls that nothing about our record matters now," Puckett said. "Everyone is 0-0 in the region now and all that matters is one day at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time, and most importantly, one play at a time."
Commerce trailed 9-2 early in the first quarter and was being outplayed on both sides of the ball. The offense woke up first, but the Tigers still trailed 12-6 late in the quarter until a three-pointer by Hobbs flipped the momentum. Commerce ended the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 13-12 lead into the second quarter.
The game remained close or tied throughout the second quarter, but Commerce scored last to take a 23-21 lead into the halftime. The Tigers remained ahead the rest of the way and eventually added a cushion to their lead to win 43-35.
"We got down 9-2 early in the game and I told my assistant coaches, let's not call a time out and make our girls play through it," he said. "Our girls did just that storming back and taking the lead to end the 1st quarter. Social Circle hung around though and pushed us to the end. It was good for us to be pushed like that before the tournament begins.
SOCIAL CIRCLE 91, COMMERCE (BOYS) 33
Commerce was no match for Social Circle on Friday (Feb. 11) losing by nearly 60 points in the regular season finale.
The loss relegates Commerce (9-15, 6-6 Region 8-A Public) to the No. 4 seed in the region tournament. The Tigers have a first round bye and will play Greene County at home on Tuesday (Feb. 15). The winner will play in the Class A Public State Playoffs.
Commerce split the regular season series with Greene County. It lost the Jan. 14 meeting 46-45, but won the Feb. 4 meeting 55-49.
