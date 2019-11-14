In his third year at the helm in Commerce, head coach Russ Gregg is excited for the new season of basketball to begin.
"It's good to get out there and get going and develop a nucleus here quite early," Gregg said.
The Commerce boys' basketball team looks to improve from its 2018-19 campaign. The team won only two games in 2018-19 and four games the previous season.
The nucleus to help in the turnaround includes Tyleon Brock and Creed Dunbar, who will be in their third year of starting for the Tigers. Gregg called their situation "unique."
"Those guys have played a lot, they've got a lot of experience," Gregg said.
Ian McConnell became a staple down low for Commerce last season.
"He has gotten a lot better," Gregg said. "Our concern there is trying to find him a backup, because we're really short on depth in the post.
"But he's had a really good preseason. He had a great summer. Our offense will be centered on trying to get him the ball inside and trying to go inside and out. I feel good about that."
Brock, Dunbar and McConnell are all juniors. Gregg also sees players moving up from JV to the varsity contributing a lot this season. Two of them are Colin Veal and Dominic Ricci.
"Look forward to both of those guys coming up and really helping us out," Gregg said. "Veal averaged about 17 a game on the JV and Dominic averaged about nine, but he's a great leader, runs the team extremely well."
Brock and Nate Ray, who also returns this season, will be out to start the season due to the football season still going on. The season begins Nov. 14 at Cross Keys.
"The good thing about our schedule is we do not have a conference game that counts until after Christmas, so it gives us a little bit of time to get things together," Gregg said. "We'll have a couple of weeks there at Christmas break. That works well for us."
Gregg will also have three freshmen playing on the varsity: Jackson Morris, Cayden Lord and Matthew Simpson. All three were part of the 15-3 middle school team last season.
"I know they'll take their lumps, but they have the basketball IQ, and they've played a lot together," Gregg said. "Just looking to try to fit in with what we're trying to do, and they're all doing really well right now."
In the first month of play, Gregg hopes his team learns how to play together and gain experience along the way.
"You can practice all year, but until you get that game experience, it's hard to replicate that," he said. "That will be good for our guys."
The other thing he wants to see is confidence get developed.
"I talk about my first year, we won four games but lost nine by 30 points or more," Gregg said. "Last year, we only won two, but we were much more competitive in games, leading games at halftime, but just didn't know how to win. I think we only lost two or three games over 20 points last year, so we were much more competitive. Just looking to learn how to win and develop the program."
Gregg said he knew when he took over that it wasn't a quick fix, that it would take time to develop the program.
"We're definitely not there yet, but I feel like we're heading in the right direction," he said.
He said it has been exciting in developing at the ground level: elementary and middle school, and see it carry up to the high school.
"Hopefully this will be a year that gets us more headed in the right direction, because we do have some experience and we do have some young kids coming," Gregg said.
