Both of Commerce basketball teams were handed home losses by East Hall Saturday (Dec. 12).
The Commerce boys’ basketball team had four players score in double figures but came up short in a 74-66 loss to the Vikings.
Ian McConnell paced the Tigers (1-5) with 16 points, followed by Dudley Dickson (15 points), Jackson Morris (13 points) and Dominic Ricci (12 points) as Commerce suffered its fifth-straight loss.
Meanwhile, Commerce's girls fell 44-36 to East Hall to drop to 2-4 on the year.
Commerce's basketball teams will host Banks County Tuesday (Dec. 15), starting at 6 p.m.
