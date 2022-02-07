COMMERCE – The Commerce boys' basketball team had a double-digit lead for much of Friday's (Feb. 4) game against Greene County, and that cushion came in handy when the Tigers from Greensboro rallied in the closing minutes.
Commerce defeated Greene County 55-49, but was outscored 19-14 in the fourth quarter. A pair of free throws by Jansen Morris in the final seconds helped the Tigers hold on to the victory. Morris finished with nine points.
"This is a big win," said head coach Russ Gregg. "We avenged the loss we had earlier in the season down there. They play extremely hard, they're athletic. We had way too many turnovers, but they had a lot to do with that.
"It's a battle for us every night and we have to bring the A-game. Fortunately for us, we got the win tonight, but we've got to play better."
Commerce (9-13, 6-4 Region 8-A Public) started the game hot on an 8-0 run. Jackson Morris opened the contest with a layup, followed by a three-pointer by Jansen Morris, an inside shot by Cayden Lord and a another layup by Jackson Morris.
Lord led the Tigers with 21 points, including four three-pointers. Jackson Morris added 13 points.
That hot start was interrupted by a run by Greene County which cut the score to 8-6. Commerce led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter, and couldn't separate from Greene County until a 7-0 run, led by Andrew Pascucelli's five points, late in the second quarter gave Commerce a 29-17 lead. Greene County scored once before the buzzer to cut the score to 29-19 going into halftime.
The Tigers slowly built on their lead in the third quarter, with a layup by Lord giving Commerce its largest lead of the game at 39-25.
Commerce led 42-30 after a free throw by Kemanni Horn at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but a quick rally by Greene County cut the score to 42-37. The Tigers opened the lead back to double-digits with a layup by Jackson Morris and a three-pointer by Matthew Simpson. However, that was the last time Commerce led by 10 points.
Greene County cut the score to 47-43 and took a timeout with 1:48 left in the game. Commerce responded with a pair of inside shots by Simpson and Jackson Morris to extend the lead to 51-43.
The two teams went back-and-forth until Greene County had shredded Commerce's lead down to just four points (53-49) with less than 30 seconds on the clock. Jansen Morris drained a pair of free throws to put the game away. Commerce won 55-49.
"When they cut it to four, we got some key stops," Gregg said. "In a tight game like that, when you're winning, you only want to shoot layups and free throws. That was key for us tonight.
"Matthew Simpson hit a big time three-pointer with about three minutes left that actually gave us an eight-point lead. I thought 'man, this is great.' But we let up and let them cut it to four, but it's a good win for us. I'm proud of the guys, they fought through.
Commerce has two more games until the Region 8-A Public Tournament. The Tigers travel to Washington-Wilkes on Tuesday (Feb. 8). The Tigers lost the first meeting 65-62 on Jan. 4.
Commerce ends the season Friday (Feb. 11) at home against No. 2 ranked Social Circle.
REGION 8-A PUBLIC STANDINGS
Standings and records as of Feb. 7
1. Social Circle (23-0, 10-0)
2. Towns County (16-6, 8-3)
3. Commerce (9-13, 6-4)
4. Washington-Wilkes (13-6, 5-4)
5. Lincoln County (3-17, 3-7)
6. Greene County (5-16, 4-8)
7. Lake Oconee Academy (0-19, 0-10)
