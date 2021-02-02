The Commerce boys’ basketball team put together a perfect week last week with the regular season reaching a crucial point.
The Tigers went 3-0, overwhelming Lake Oconee Academy, 87-20, and then pulling out a pair of close weekend wins over Lincoln County (Friday) and Washington (Saturday). Commerce beat Lincoln County 64-61 and Washington-Wilkes 54-53 as the Tigers improved to 7-12 overall and 5-3 in Region 8-A play.
“I was very proud of our effort on both ends of the floor,” coach Russ Gregg said of the Friday and Saturday wins. “I thought all our kids contributed to the success. Both Lincoln County and Washington Wilkes are more athletic and bigger than we are so we had to change defenses and keep them off balance.
“Our kids executed the game plan beautifully.”
The Tigers return to action Tuesday (Feb. 2) at region opponent Towns County. Commerce continues its schedule Friday (Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.) at Greene County, Tuesday (Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.) at Lincoln County and Feb. 12 (7:30 p.m.) at home against Social Circle.
Commerce sits two games behind first-place Towns County in the region standings.
Gregg said his team “can’t afford to let up.”
“We have a very important four-game season left, and we need to finish strong as we head into the region tournament,” he said.
Not only have the Tigers won three straight games, they’ve been victorious in four of their last five outings.
“We are more confident than we have been all year,” Gregg said. “We are playing together and sharing the ball very well. In order to win games, you have to together and we are doing a good job of this lately.”
As for last week, the Tigers saw multiple players step in their stretch of victories.
In Commerce’s win over Lincoln County, McConnell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in one of his best performances of the year.
“He has really been playing well in region play,” Gregg said. “He has been our most consistent player on the offensive end. He has also been our best rebounder. I’m so proud of him. Ian is a kid that has only been playing organized basketball since his freshman season and he has really developed over that time.”
Cayden Lord added 14 points and Shaquario Sherrod finished with 10 points. Dominic Ricci had five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Commerce trailed 15-11 after a quarter but outscored the Red Devils 25-12 in the second quarter to lead 36-27 at the half. The Tigers held a 52-42 advantage after three quarters.
In the win over Washington-Wilkes, McConnell and Jackson Morris each scored 14 points to pace Commerce. McConnell grabbed nine rebounds. Shawn Cunningham chipped in nine points, while Creed Dunbar finished with eight rebounds. Sherrod added seven rebounds.
TUESDAY VICTORY
McConnell and Morris scored 12 points each as the Tigers overwhelmed region opponent Lake Oconee Academy 87-20 on the road last Tuesday (Jan. 26).
Kemanni Horne and Shaquario Sherrod both added 10 points, and all 11 Tigers who dressed out scored as Commerce posted its highest point total of the year. Dudley Dickson finished with seven points, six steals and five rebounds. Matthew Simpson posted six points and seven rebounds. Jansen Morris scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Commerce shot 51 percent from the floor (39-of-76) and generated 33 steals.
