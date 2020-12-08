In a game that featured 16 lead changes, the Commerce boys’ basketball team was unable to tip the scales in its favor at the end.
The Tigers’ Dudley Dickson missed a contested, off-balance 3-point attempt at buzzer as Commerce fell just short against Oconee County in a 57-55 loss Tuesday (Dec. 8) at home.
Dickson led the Tigers with 17 points, following a 20-point night from the sophomore against Franklin County Saturday. Cayden Lord added 12 points.
Commerce pulled to within a point of Oconee County late when Ian McConnell hit a turnaround jumper from near the free-throw line to cut the lead to 56-55 with four seconds left. The Warriors’ Trevor Oechsle hit just one of two free throws after a quick foul from the Tigers, giving Commerce a chance to win at the end. But Dickson’s final-second attempt didn't fall as the Tigers dropped their third-straight game.
Commerce will play Oconee County again on Thursday (Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.), playing on the road in Watkinsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.