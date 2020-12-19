The Commerce boys’ basketball team had its full complement of players for its region opener, and it showed on the scoreboard.
With four players reaching double figures, the Tigers (2-6, 1-0 Region 8-A Public) blew out visiting Lake Oconee Academy 78-38 Saturday (Dec. 19). The win snapped a six-game losing streak.
Shawn Cunningham and Creed Dunbar, who had been playing football until Dec. 11, scored 17 points and 14 points respectively, while Jackson Morris finished with 15 points. Ian McConnell added 10 points.
Commerce took a 17-8 lead after a quarter and then outscored Lake Oconee Academy 20-10 in the second quarter to lead 37-18 at the half. The Tigers were particularly dominant in the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 26-9 to build a 36-point lead.
The Tigers return to action Tuesday (Dec. 22, 5:30 p.m.) at home against Madison County.
