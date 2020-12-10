The Commerce boys' basketball team fell to Oconee County for the second time in three days with a 46-34 setback against the Warriors on the road Thursday (Dec. 10).
The Tigers lost narrowly on Tuesday (Dec. 8), 57-55.
In Thursday's loss, Jackson Morris led Commerce with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. Ian McConnell finished with six points and 11 rebounds.
The Tigers were held to just 4-of-28 shooting from 3-point range.
