The Commerce boys’ basketball team is now 1-6 on the season, dropping its sixth-straight game with a 72-53 loss to Banks County Tuesday (Dec. 15).
Dudley Dickson led the Tigers with 13 points, while Matthew Simpson finished with 10 points.
Commerce fell behind quickly as it was outscored by Banks County 21-6 in the first quarter and trailed 37-22 at the half.
The Tigers start their region schedule Saturday (Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m.) at home against Lake Oconee Academy.
