COMMERCE – Sometimes a player just can’t miss. That was Cayden Lord against Prince Avenue on Tuesday (Dec. 7).
Lord scored 20 points, 18 from long range in Commerce’s 65-60 win over the Wolverines. The Tigers’ found ways to isolate Lord beyond the arc and he rewarded his teammate’s effort by draining six three-pointers, including four consecutive shots in the second half. Jackson Morris added 16 points, Jansen Morris scored 11 points and Kemani Horne scored 10 points.
However, it wasn’t all good for the Tigers. Head coach Russ Gregg says the team is still learning how to win. Commerce blew two double-digit leads in the game.
“You can be a little disappointed after a win,” Gregg said. “There were so many miscues. We’ve got to learn how to win basketball games. At times we looked unbelievable, at times we looked like a middle school team. We’ve got to be able to put that together. The only way to do that is game experience.
“I was excited about that, I thought we played extremely well. We found the open man, hit the open guy for the layup. The turnovers and missed free throws were concerning… It feels great to get a win.”
Commerce (1-2, 0-0 Region 8-A Public) led 15-6 late in the first quarter, but conceded a 14-0 that allowed Prince Avenue to take a 20-15 lead. Commerce trailed 25-23 at halftime thanks to a three-pointer by Matthew Simpson that kept the Wolverines from taking a two-score lead into the locker room.
Jansen Morris drained a three-pointer after halftime to give Commerce a 26-25 lead. The Tigers’ three-pointers to bookend halftime sparked a 30-2 which saw the Tigers take a 50-35 lead late in the third quarter. Commerce stretched its’ lead to 56-39 early in the fourth quarter.
Despite leading by 17 points with less than seven minutes left, Commerce couldn’t put the game away. Prince Avenue rallied to cut the score to 65-60. Fortunately for Commerce, time ran out and it was able to pick up its first win of the season.
