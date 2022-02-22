The last time the Commerce boys' basketball team reached the Sweet 16, the current seniors were in Kindergarten.
That 12-year drought ended Tuesday (Feb. 22) off the hands of Jackson Morris. The junior drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Commerce over Fulton leadership Academy 68-67 in the first round of the A Public State Playoffs.
"I'm proud of our guys and our assistant coaches. They've done a phenomenal job," said head coach Russ Gregg whose primary goal at Commerce has been to get his players to believe they can win.
"We wanted to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season. I really feel like we are right now. We've really hit our stride... We';re playing with house money right now and these guys just believe. You've got to have a bunch of guys that believe in each other and believe they're going to win."
Down 67-65, Commerce (12-16, 6-6 Region 8-A Public) took a timeout with nine seconds left to draw up one final play. Disaster struck and all hope seemed lost when Commerce committed a turnover on the inbounds pass. The Tigers fouled instantly to stop the clock, but sent a Fulton Leadership player to the free throw line.
"We were down two," Gregg said. "We tried to get a play where Jackson drove to tie it up, or kick it out to the corner to Cayden [Lord] to shoot a three."
The Tigers received a second chance when the player missed the free throw. Morris grabbed the rebound, sprinted down the floor and threw up a shot before reaching the three-point arch. As the buzzer sounded, the ball shredded the net. Commerce won 68-67.
Morris finished with 25 points and Lord added 10.
Commerce controlled the first half, leading 36-28 at halftime, but Fulton Leadership stormed back in the third quarter to tie the game 52-52 going into the fourth. The Gryphons led by four points with around 1:30 left in the game before Coy Argo hit a three-pointer.
"They've got a really good guard, he had 38 points tonight," he said. "We knew coming into the game that he was going to get his. He really hurt us getting to the basket and scoring off rebounds. But I thought we did a really good job on the supporting cast.
"It was good to see our resiliency there at the end."
