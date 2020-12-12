The Commerce boys’ basketball team had four players reach double figures but came up short in a 74-66 loss to the Vikings Saturday (Dec. 12) at home.
Ian McConnell paced the Tigers (1-5) with 16 points, followed by Dudley Dickson (15 points), Jackson Morris (13 points) and Dominic Ricci (12 points) as Commerce suffered its fifth-straight loss.
Coach Russ Gregg pointed to a brief second-half lapse contributing to the loss.
“I thought we played really well for twenty seven minutes. However, it was those five minutes in the late third quarter and early fourth quarter that really hurt us,” he said. “We do not have a lot of depth at this point and it really shows against these bigger schools.”
The Tiger lineup will regain Creed Dunbar and Shawn Cunningham, who were both playing football until the season ended this past Friday. Gregg said the pair’s athleticism and size will provide a boost.
“We also have got to shoot the outside jumper better than we have so far early in the season and get to the foul line more than we have,” Gregg said, noting that his team shot just three free throws on Thursday and 11 on Saturday. “… Both of these issues have been a huge problem in most of our early games.”
Commerce hosts Banks County Tuesday (Dec. 15) at 7:30 p.m., and begins region play Saturday (Dec. 19) against Lake Oconee Academy at 2:30 p.m.
