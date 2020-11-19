Commerce coach Russ Gregg remembers when he could only expect about 40 to 50 points a night from his team when he first arrived.
“We’ve come a long way,” he said.
Times are different now for Gregg, now in his fourth year with the Commerce boys’ basketball program. He’ll welcome back a lineup that returns its leading scorer, Ian McConnell at over 14 points per game and three other players that averaged just a hair under double figures last year.
The former Tiger basketball player is excited about what this year’s lineup offers.
“It’s the best we’ve had since I’ve been back here,” said Gregg, who played for Commerce in the mid-1990s and returned to town in 2017 to coach the boys’ team. “They’re a fun group. They’re working hard.”
Gregg points to a large number of seniors, but a big sophomore class, too, that returns off a 12-15 team from a year ago, referring to his mix of players as “a little bit of old and new.”
“I think that’s what makes it really interesting,” he said.
Commerce looks forward to a new region — 8-A Public — and no longer having to deal with a power-ranking system to qualify for the state tournament, though the Tigers’ region has a trio of teams (Lincoln County, Towns County and Social Circle) that won 18 or more games last year.
The Tigers will tackle the season with what should be their most complete lineup yet under Gregg, but the team could have players who miss up to nine games this season due to football season. But Gregg notes the opportunity the situation provides.
“That gives other kids a chance, and we’re excited about that,” he said.
•Lineup: Commerce is led by Ian McConnell, who averaged 14.1 points and 9.3 rebounds last year, but is armed with plenty of other scoring options with Shawn Cunningham (9.7 points per game last year), who is athletic and can get to the basket, along with Creed Dunbar (9.5) and Dominic Ricci (9.3). The Tigers also return point guard Jackson Morris, who averaged nearly eight points a game last year as a freshman and led the team in assists. Sophomores Cayden Lord and Matthew Simpson (the team’s best free throw shooter) also played big minutes last year. That said, Commerce will look to its senior leaders. “It all comes down to Ian McConnell … and also Creed Dunbar,” Gregg said. “They give us size, and they give us experience.”
•Strengths/weaknesses: Commerce possesses a number of scoring options and should be good on the defensive end as well with its quick and athletic lineup. As for concerns, Gregg said his team needs to improve from the 3-point line after shooting just 31 percent last year. Rebounding could be a problem, too, for a team without an abundance of size. “We’re just going to have to be scrappy and force a lot of turnovers with the pressure and the press and playing some tough man-to-man defense,” Gregg said. The coach also said his team must improve its free-throw shooting after converting just 57 percent of its attempts from the line last year.
•Region outlook: Commerce’s new region, 8-A Public, should be very good. Lincoln County is a preseason top-10 team after an Elite Eight run this year. Towns County returns a wealth of players from last year and welcomes three North Carolina move-ins. And Social Circle is 20-win team from last year with most of its players back. “It will be a good region,” Gregg said. “It really will, and it will be a different kind of basketball from what we’ve been seeing for all these years.” After competing against private schools running more of a slowdown game, the Tigers will see the tempo dialed up this year. “In the new league, you’re going to see running and gunning … Just a lot of athletes all over the place,” Gregg said.
•Goals: Commerce hasn’t made the state tournament in nine years (2011-12 season), but won’t have to worry about power rankings anymore in the new region to get to state. “Our goal this year is to get to the state tournament for the first time since 2012,” Gregg said. Commerce has assembled a tough non-region schedule with games against Madison County, Banks County, Franklin County and East Hall to prepare for it all. “That aspect is exciting, and we should learn a lot about our team that way,” Gregg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.