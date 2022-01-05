The Commerce boys’ basketball team shaved a 17-point second half deficit Tuesday (Jan. 4) and nearly came back to defeat Washington-Wilkes for their second region win of the year.
Instead, the Tigers came up short 65-62. Jackson Morris led the Tigers with 15 points, including 11 in the second half. Cayden Lord added 12 points.
Commerce (4-7, 1-1 Region 8-A Public) fell behind 31-23 at halftime and struggled to keep up with Washington-Wilkes early in the third quarter. Eventually, the Tigers trailed by as much as 17 points. However, Commerce rallied and had the margin down to just one-score in the closing seconds. Lord’s prayer at the buzzer from halfcourt couldn’t reach the goal and the Tigers lost 65-62.
“I was impressed with the fact that we came back and played hard,” said head coach Russ Gregg. “There were a lot of good things I saw tonight. [Washington-Wilkes] is 11-2 now, that’s a good basketball team. I felt like we should have won the game there at the end, we had a chance.
“We just didn’t execute the little things, but that’s something we can work on and come back from. I’m proud of the effort, especially bouncing back from the way we played against Madison County.”
The Tigers host Lincoln County (1-9, 1-0 Region 8-A Public) this Friday (Jan. 7). The Red Devils finished 3rd in the region last year, but are in a rebuilding year this season.
“They lost a lot of kids, they’re struggling a little bit right now,” Gregg said. “It’s a game that we have to come out and have to be ready to go. You don’t want to let a team that hasn’t had a lot of success hang around.
“We need to really assert ourselves offensively and defensively at the start of that game.”
