Minus its top scorer and rebounder, the Commerce boys' basketball team fell to Washington-Wilkes 66-62 Tuesday (Jan. 5) in region action.
Senior post player Ian McConnell, who averages 11.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, did not play due to a rolled ankle.
Shawn Cunningham led the Tigers (3-9, 1-1 Region 8-A Public) with 14 points. Creed Dunbar and Dominic Ricci added 10 points each.
Commerce left a number of points at the foul line in the close loss.
"We went 13-for-31 from the free-throw line, and that really hurt us in the end," coach Russ Gregg said.
Commerce continues its season Friday (Jan. 8, 8:30 p.m.) on the road against region opponent Lincoln County.
"We have to keep our heads up and move forward as we are just beginning our region slate," Gregg said.
NOTE: The Commerce girls' team did not play Tuesday due to Washington-Wilkes's team being quarantined.
