Commerce got 19 points from Collin Veal, but suffered a 68-56 loss to Banks County on the road Tuesday (Dec. 1).
Jackson Morris added 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Tigers, who will play at Franklin County Saturday (Dec. 5) at 5:30 p.m.
Commerce was limited to 7-of-36 shooting from behind the 3-point arc (19 percent) and shot just 29 percent overall in Tuesday’s loss. Tiger coach Russ Gregg noted that his team was considerably outsized by Banks County in the loss.
“The size differential was a huge disadvantage for us,” Gregg said. “We are currently playing with only one player taller than 5'10”, and he was in foul trouble all night. In order for us to win a game against a good team like Banks County, we needed to shoot the ball much better. We will continue to keep building against a tough non-conference schedule because we know it's going to make us better when region play begins.”
