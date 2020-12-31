DUNBAR

Commerce's Creed Dunbar, shown here in recent action, scored 18 points in the Tigers' loss to Rabun County on the road Tuesday (Dec. 29). 

 Photo by Ben Munro

The Commerce boys' basketball team got 18 points from Creed Dunbar, 17 from Shawn Cunningham and 16 from Ian McConnell, but it wasn’t enough to push the Tigers past Rabun County Tuesday (Dec. 29) in a 79-65 road loss.

The loss dropped Commerce to 3-8 on the year.

The Tigers return to action Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Washington-Wilkes to open region play.

