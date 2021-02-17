Commerce coach Russ Gregg admitted it was tough seeing all the other Tiger sports teams’ banners in the gym while the boys’ basketball program hadn’t been to state in almost a decade.
“It was a little depressing looking up there and seeing all of our sports doing unbelievable things and we’ve got ‘2012’ up there,” Gregg said.
That will change.
With a 67-57 win over Washington-Wilkes Tuesday (Feb. 16) in the first round of the region tournament, the Tigers secured their first state tournament berth in nine years.
“I knew this was a five-year plan,” said Gregg, who is in his fourth year at Commerce. “Luckily, here in year four, we’re going to state. It’s a testament to the kids. The’ve worked hard, especially the seniors. We’ve got a very good group of young kids, kids who have stepped up big in games that have got a lot of experience.”
Commerce (8-16), this year’s Region 8-A Public tournament host, will now advance to the Region 8-A semifinals against Towns County Thursday (Feb. 18, 8:30 p.m.).
Shawn Cunningham sparked Tigers in Tuesday’s win with 22 points as Commerce broke a four-game losing streak. Cunningham shot 10-of-14 from the floor.
“Shawn Cunningham, I can’t say though about him,” Gregg said. “He really and truly just played unbelievable. He took charges. He guarded their best player, and I felt like he took him a little bit out of his game, and he got some key put backs down there on some missed shots.”
Shaquario Sherrod added 13 points, and Creed Dunbar chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds. Ian McConnell finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Tigers led for nearly the entirety of their opening-round win, though they didn't pull away until the final two minutes.
Washington-Wilkes cut a 14-point Tiger fourth-quarter lead to six points (58-52) with a basket from Quinzaibian Jackson with 2:30 remaining. Jackson nearly reduced the lead to four points with 2:00 left, but was called for a charge after converting a layup.
From there, Commerce closed out the victory with baskets from Jackson Morris and Cunningham and a pair of free throws from Dominic Ricci, giving the Tigers a 64-52 lead with just 35 seconds remaining.
The Tigers, who led 28-21 at the half, played some of their basketball of the contest in the back half of the third quarter. Clinging to a 32-28 lead, Commerce put together a 20-10 run to take a 52-38 advantage after three quarters. Morris ignited that run by knocking down three free throws at the 4:04 mark and then scoring on a put-back on the next trip down the floor.
Gregg praised the play of Morris, who finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists and went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
“Really, it was almost like a slow-down kind of game,” Gregg said. “I felt like we did a great job when we changed the momentum when Jackson Morris went into the game. He got some things going to the basket and he found some open people. He just did a great job.”
Not only did the victory secure a state-tournament trip, it also broke a string of hard-luck losses. Commerce had entered the game on the heels of four defeats by a total of just eight points, including back-to-back overtime losses against Lincoln County and Social Circle.
“I can’t say enough about my coaches,” Gregg said. “They’ve been positive. When you lose four games by eight points at the end of the season, to be able to come back like this is a testament to everybody.”
Commerce will face No. 1 seed Towns County in the next round. The Tigers suffered a close, 80-78 loss to the Indians in the teams’ previous meeting.
“They’re very good offensively," Gregg said. "They like to push the tempo. They actually like to get it going fast, fast, fast. We’ve got to be able to keep it under control as far as that goes.
“And we’ve got to do a good job of getting on their shooters. They’ve got three players who have had tremendous years for them. That will be our challenge.”
