The fourth-seeded Commerce boys’ basketball team pushed No. 1 seed Chattahoochee County for four quarters on the road before losing 64-56 Wednesday (Feb. 24) in the first-round of the Class A-Public boys’ state tournament.
The Tigers, who made their first state tournament appearance in nine years, finished the season at 8-19.
Creed Dunbar led the Tigers with 19 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the floor, and seven rebounds. Shawn Cunningham added 14 points and five assists. Saquario Sherod finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Commerce led the seventh-ranked Panthers 13-11 after a quarter and trailed 30-23 at the half, before rallying to within three points, 45-42, after three quarters. Chattahoochee County (14-1) outscored Commerce 19-14 in the final frame.
