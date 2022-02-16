The Commerce boys' basketball punched their ticket to the Region 8-A Public final four on Tuesday (Feb. 15) with a dominant win over Greene County in the second round of the tournament.
The Tigers won 71-53 and the game was never close. Commerce led by 11 (17-6) at the end of the first quarter and maintained a double-digit lead until the end of the game.
"I thought we played really well defensively in the first half," said head coach Russ Gregg. "It really set the tone for the entire game. We turned them over and it allowed us to get our offense going. It was really a big time team effort today and I'm just proud of the guys for coming together. I feel like we really rose to the occasion tonight."
The win also puts Commerce in the Class A Public State Playoffs for the second year in a row. Seeding in the playoffs will be decided on Thursday and Friday. The Tigers play No. 1 seed Social Circle at home on Thursday (Feb. 17). The Tigers are winless against the Redskins this year.
"When I got here, that was the big thing," Gregg said. "I remember looking up at that board and seeing 2012, it had been eight years. Last year was the first time in eight years. To go back-to-back, it really means a lot... You're playing with house money now, it's a lot of fun.
"It's a night and day difference [from years ago]. Skill level has got a lot different, but also attitudes and believing you're going to win. I had a kid my first year here tell me 'coach, we don't think we're going to win.' You have to work on changing that attitude. It takes a good four, five years to get that attitude changed where you can actually believe you're going to win."
11 different players scored for the Tigers on Tuesday. Jackson Morris led the team with 19 points, including 12 in the first half. Cayden Lord added 15 points and Kemanni Horne had eight points.
"We challenged Jackson because he had nine turnovers against them a week-and-a-half ago," he said. "We felt like he is a lot better than that. We put him in the middle agains the press and he just broke them down. He finished really well around the basket.
"Overall, it was a total team effort. Jackson played great, but I thought the whole team did phenomenally well."
