The Commerce boys dropped their fourth-straight game with 73-62 home setback to Franklin County Saturday (Jan. 9) in non-region action.
Four Tigers reached double figures in the loss: Kemanni Horne (13 points), Jackson Morris (13 points), Cayden Lord (12 points) and Shawn Cunningham (11 points).
Commerce hosts Class A-Public No. 5-ranked Towns County Tuesday (Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.) as region play resumes.
