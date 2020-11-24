Behind a 20-point, 17-rebound performance from Ian McConnell, the Commerce boys’ basketball team beat Class AAAA Madison County 70-66 in overtime Tuesday (Nov. 24) in its season opener.
McConnell was one three Tigers to reach double figures. Jackson Morris finished with 17 points, five rebounds and six assists. Matthew Simpson added 13 points and seven boards.
Dominic Ricci grabbed 13 rebounds and finished with five assists.
The Tigers (1-0) return to play Tuesday (Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.) at Banks County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.