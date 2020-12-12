McCONNELL

Ian McConnell, shown here in action earlier this week, scored 16 points Saturday in the Tigers' loss to East Hall. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

The Commerce boys’ basketball team had four players score in double figures but came up short in a 74-66 home loss to East Hall Saturday (Dec. 12).

Ian McConnell paced the Tigers (1-5) with 16 points, followed by Dudley Dickson (15 points), Jackson Morris (13 points) and Dominic Ricci (12 points) as Commerce suffered its fifth-straight loss.

Commerce hosts Banks County Tuesday (Dec. 15) at 7:30 p.m.

