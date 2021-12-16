Commerce got the better of East Jackson on Tuesday (Dec. 14), beating its cross-town rivals by double digits.
The Tigers defeated the Eagles 67-52. Cayden Lord drained eight three-pointers to tie a school record. He ended the night with 24 points, all behind the arch. Jackson Morris scored 23 points with more variety.
Commerce (2-4, 0-0 Region 8-A Public) built a massive first quarter lead thanks to turnovers. The Tigers withstood several East Jackson (1-7, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) rallies in the second and third quarters, before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
Commerce's win snapped a two-game losing streak. The Tigers lost to Banks County (3-7, 0-0 Region 8-AA) 73-45 on Friday (Dec. 10), and East Hall (8-2, 1-1 Region 8-AAAA) 71-63 on Saturday (Dec. 11).
They return to action on Thursday (Dec. 16) against former region rival Athens Academy (3-5, 0-0 Region 8-A Private).
East Jackson's next game is Friday (Dec. 17) at Forsyth Central (7-5, 2-2 Region 6-AAAAAAA). The Eagles lost their first game against the Bulldogs 67-24 back on Nov. 19.
