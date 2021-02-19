No. 4-ranked Towns County sent the Commerce boys’ basketball team to the consolation bracket of the Region 8-A Public tournament with a 74-45 win over the host Tigers Thursday (Feb. 18) in the semifinals.
Jackson Morris led Commerce with 12 points and was the only Tiger to reach double figures.
Towns County jumped out to a 35-17 lead at the half and opened up a 26-point lead (54-28) after three quarters.
Commerce will play Social Circle Friday (Feb. 19, 5:30 p.m.) in the third-place game.
