The Commerce Tigers boys' golf team finished seventh in the Class A-Public State Championship Tournament held in Statesboro.
The team shot 384 on Monday and 389 on Tuesday.
Henry Sharpton led the Tigers with a seventh place finish. Sharpton shot a 83-77 to end his last tournament of his high school career.
He will also be playing in the North-South all-star Tournament June 7-9.
Not far behind was Landon Worley with a 16th finish. Worley shot a 84-85. Wesley Bowen and Lane Rumbaugh also played well for Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.