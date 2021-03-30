The Commerce boys’ soccer team will continue playing on past the regular season.
First-half goals from Garrett Martin and Jhonny Valle were enough to lift the Tigers past Washington-Wilkes, 2-0, at home Wednesday (March 24) to secure no worse than a No. 4 seed for the Class A-Public state playoffs.
“The boys are excited to have clinched a spot in the playoffs and are now focused on the last two region games,” coach Thomas Pee said.
Commerce plays Lake Oconee Academy April 13 and Lincoln County on April 15. Both games are at home.
“We played Lake Oconee tough (March 16) and were at the end of a rough stretch of games where fatigue in the second half led to breakdowns we think we can avoid when we play them again fresher,” Pee said.
If the Tigers win out, they’ll finish 5-5 in region play.
“Which would be a significant accomplishment after a rather rough start to the season,” Pee said. “That would send us to the playoffs with a great deal of confidence, coming out of one of the tougher regions in Class-A.”
In the win over Washington-Wilkes, Pee pointed out that his team possessed the ball well but had several scoring opportunities thwarted.
“Their goal keeper made several very nice saves, denying what looked to be some great scoring chances,” Pee said. “In addition, their defenders did a great job selling out to block other good shot opportunities.”
Commerce was coming off a 5-1 loss at Social Circle March 23, during which it allowed five goals over the last 28 minutes of the first half.
“We did very well against their offsides trap, which was a great improvement from the first meeting,” Pee said. “Unfortunately, even though we beat the trap several times, we failed to convert those excellent chances. They are a solid team, but I don't feel the score is indicative of the difference between the teams.”
Alexis Valle scored Commerce’s lone goal. Pee credited Tucker Bennett with “several tremendous saves in goal,” and praised the defensive efforts of Yahir Navarro.
