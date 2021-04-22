The Commerce boys’ soccer team embarked on a long road trip for the first round of the playoffs and made the miles count.
Playing three hours away from home, the No. 4-seeded Tigers (6-8) gutted out a 4-3 victory over No. 1-seed Chattahoochee County in overtime Wednesday (April 21) to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Jhonny Valle scored three goals, and Aldemar Garcia provided the other score. Garcia assisted on two of Valle’s goals.
Commerce will play Georgia Military College Prep in Milledgeville Tuesday (April 27) in the second round of the Class A-Public boys’ state tournament.
The Tigers rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit, dominating possession in the second half and responding with a goal to force overtime. Commerce produced two overtime goals, before giving up a late score, in pulling out the victory.
Commerce coach Thomas Pee noted that his team “had a frenzy to run out the clock” in the final moments to protect the one-goal lead. Though Chattahoochee County posed no serious scoring threat in the final moments, Pee called that stretch “nerve-racking nonetheless.”
Making the Tigers’ win all the more impressive was that it played the final eight minutes of regulation and all 20 minutes of overtime with just 10 players after Commerce was assessed a red card in the 72nd minute of regulation.
