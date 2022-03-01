The Commerce boys soccer team won its second straight Region 8-A Public game Thursday (Feb. 24) at Washington-Wilkes.
The Tigers won 8-3 with half of their goals coming from Jhonny Valle. Josue Marcias and Chris Valle both had braces to score the other four goals. Johnny Vale and Marcias also had assists in the game. Bryan Maldanado and Dustin Santos also had assists.
Commerce (4-3, 2-2 Region 8-A Public) continues region play Friday (Mar. 4) at Towns County.
