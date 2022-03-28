The Commerce boys' soccer team shutout Washington-Wilkes last Tuesday (Mar. 22) and Lincoln County on Friday (Mar. 25) to remain in third place in the Region 8-A Public standings.
The Tigers have three more games left in the 2022 season, starting Tuesday (Mar. 29) at home against Towns County. Commerce currently has a one-game lead over BASA in the region table.
Commerce (9-5, 7-4 Region 8-A Public) defeated Washington-Wilkes 7-0 to start the week. Commerce took a commanding 4-0 lead in the first half, and didn't let up in the second half. Jhonny Valle had a hat trick with two assists. Bryan Maldanado, Isaac Palmer, Tysean Wiggins and Ernesto Estrada each scored one goal. Wiggins, Dustin santos and Bryan Mendez each had one assist.
The week ended with with a 10-0 win over the Red Devils. Valle scored five goals to bring his season total to 26. Mendez had a brace, while Jeereht Recarte, palmer and Johnathan Jiminez accounted for the other three goals. Palmer and Jack Friedman had one assist each.
