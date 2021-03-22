The Commerce boys’ soccer team picked up a much-needed region win Friday (March 19) to keep its state playoff hopes afloat.
The Tigers (3-6, 2-4 Region 8-A Public) defeated Lincoln County 6-1 on the road behind three goals from Jhonny Valle and a score each from Eryck Diaz, Ashton Puryear and Dustin Santos.
Jack Friedman recorded two assists, and Diaz also had an assist. Tucker Bennett finished with seven saves in goal.
“It was a good win against a team we needed to beat to maintain our hopes of qualifying for the state playoffs,” first-year coach Thomas Pee said. “We played well for the first 20 minutes, and then got lulled into a lackluster portion for the rest of the first half. We got back on track in the second half and played quite well.”
Pee added that he was able to get his entire roster playing time in the lopsided win. He also noted a recent demanding run of games.
“We had just finished a brutal stretch where we played four games in seven days and so it was nice to earn a comfortable victory,” he said.
Commerce entered this week sitting in fourth place in the Region 8-A Public standings with four games remaining, two of which are against teams positioned ahead of the Tigers. The top four teams in each region qualify for state.
“Since Region 8 has three teams ranked in the top seven in Class A public, qualifying for state would be an exciting accomplishment for the team,” Pee said.
The Tigers were set to play Tuesday (March 23) at Social Circle, which defeated Commerce 4-2 on March 13. The Tigers then host Washington-Wilkes Wednesday (March 24, 7 p.m.). Commerce defeated Washington-Wilkes 2-0 on March 9.
