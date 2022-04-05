The Commerce boys’ soccer team ended the 2022 regular season on a high-note and avenged a prior loss to Lake Oconee Academy on Monday (Apr. 4).
Despite being outscored in the second half, the Tigers defeated the Titans 3-2 in their season finale.
The victory was Commerce’s (12-5, 10-4 Region 8-A Public) fifth in a row and third in the span of seven days. The Tigers end the season No. 3 in the Region 8-A Public standings, they now wait to find who they’ll play in the Class A Public State Playoffs next week.
Commerce’s other wins during that seven-day span came against Towns County last Tuesday (Mar. 29) and Lincoln County on Friday (Apr. 1).
Johnny Valle registered a hat trick against the Indians while also assisting on another goal. Jeereht Recarte and Bryan Maldanado scored the other two goals in a 5-0 victory. Bryan Mendez had three assists and Josie Marcias had one assist. Tucker Bennett had four saves in 80 minutes of shutout ball.
Commerce entered halftime Friday tied 1-1 with Lincoln County, but went on to outscore the Red Devils 7-1 in the second half to win the game 8-2.
