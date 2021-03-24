After a highly-successful run as Commerce’s head football coach, Michael Brown will join the staff just down the road at Jefferson.
Dragon head coach Gene Cathcart announced the move via social media Wednesday afternoon. The news comes one day after Brown announced his resignation at Commerce after eight seasons, during which he went 73-25.
Cathcart said he was thrilled to have Brown at Jefferson.
“Michael and I have been friends for an awfully long time,” Cathcart said. “He is one of the most respected coaches — not just in northeast Georgia and not just in the entire state — but in the entire region of the south. I’ve got unbelievable respect for him as a football coach, but even more so as a man and a family man and just as an unbelievable quality person.”
The move is certainly an interesting one as Commerce played a heated rivalry with Jefferson for 70 years, with the most recent meeting coming in 2015.
Brown will join the Dragons’ offensive staff at Jefferson “and will have additional titles,” according to Cathcart.
Brown announced his departure from Commerce Tuesday morning in a letter to the Commerce community and local media. He pointed to the demands on a head coach in the resignation letter.
“These do not end with the last game,” he wrote. “Every coach faces them. Some have more to deal with than others and some receive more support than others to do their jobs effectively. Years of battling for the needs of the program becomes draining often leading head coaches to desire a change.
“In the past few months, it has become clear to my wife and I that it was not a question of if we should make a change, but rather, where. We have prayed about this decision for months, and despite feeling the weight of our decision on others and the loss of what we have known for so long, we know this is best for our family.”
Cathcart said he and his staff were “excited about his (Brown's) entire family being Dragons."
Brown, who played for Commerce from 1988-1991 and spent 22 years with the Tigers as either an assistant or head coach, is coming off an 11-2 season in 2020 during which he was named the Region 8-A Public Coach of the Year after leading Commerce to the region title. The season included Brown’s son, Sammy, a freshman, being named the region’s Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for more than 1,300 yards. Sammy already has offers from three SEC schools, including the University of Georgia.
Cathcart reiterated his excitement of adding a coach of Brown's caliber to his staff.
“Anytime you can add a great coach to your program, who believes in the things that you and your staff believe in, who is also a great friend and an outstanding person, just by having him join our staff, we got a lot better,” Cathcart said.
Cathcart said Brown will be available when the Dragons start spring practice.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.