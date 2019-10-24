The Commerce Cheer Tigers had what head coach Beverly Sailers described as an "off week" during the team's competitive competition at South Forsyth (Oct. 19).
The team had its lowest score of the season, which is a 70.
"We have next Saturday off to get ready for the end of our season," Sailers said. "I know in the next two weeks we will work hard and come back better than ever on Nov. 2 at Dawson County."
Sailers said the stunts were "really good." The tumbling, however, was "off."
"They will just have to work harder at it in the next couple of weeks to perfect if before hitting the mat again," Sailers said.
