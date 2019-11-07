The Commerce competition cheer Tigers had a week off to prepare for last Saturday's (Nov. 2) competition at Dawson County.
Judging by the outcome, the time to practice paid big dividends.
The Tigers scored a season-high 91 points to defeat Mt. Zion who scored only 50 points.
"My team did amazing this week," head coach Beverly Sailers said. "They exceeded my expectations ... This was a great confidence boost for my girls as we get ready to go into the last two weeks of the season.
The Tigers compete this Saturday (Nov. 9) at First Presbyterian Day School for state sectionals. Then, the Tigers will compete Nov. 15 in Columbus for the state title.
Sailers said it helps her team had its best performance heading into the final two weeks.
"Of course there will still be nerves, because the final two weeks are the most important, but I do think it will help give them a little more confidence going into it," she said.
