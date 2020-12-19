The Commerce competitive cheerleading team placed first in Class A with a 71-point performance at a Saturday (Dec. 19) meet at North Gwinnett.
This was the squad’s second meet of the season.
“We improved from last week,” Commerce coach Beverly Sailers said. “In a year where there are so much uncertainties we are just thankful we have gotten to compete twice now. We still have some work to do but the girls are some hard workers.”
