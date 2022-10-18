The Commerce Tiger softball team recently finished off their regular season 14-14 overall and 7-1 in region play with their only region loss being to Elbert County. The Tigers advanced to the super regionals at Prince Avenue High School.
The Tigers played the Trion County Bulldogs in the first game of the double elimination tournament. The Tigers battled through adversity and topped the Bulldogs 4-2.
