IMG_2968.jpg

The Tigers in their stunt groups during the competition they hosted this past weekend. 

 Photo by Amy Flint

The Tigers are off to a great competition season thus far. Commerce has won several meets already this year. The Tigers hosted the competition this past weekend and scored but did not compete due to hosting the competition.

