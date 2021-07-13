The Commerce athletic program will host a cowpie bingo fundraiser July 16 from 5-8 p.m at the Commerce High School practice field. Tickets cost $40. The cash prize is $2,500. The event will include introduction of the Commerce fall sports teams.
Commerce cowpie bingo fundraiser set for July 16
Locations
Kyle Funderburk
Sports editor for the Jackson Herald, and sports columnist for Mainstreet Newspapers.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Sports News
- Leopards push through summer workouts
- Blaine Mayer wins 'battle of the Blaines' at Atlanta Dragway
- Jackson Co. football program hosting youth camp July 23
- Commerce cowpie bingo fundraiser set for July 16
- Atlanta Dragway drivers and fans react to track’s final season
- INEX Series brings racing back to Lanier Raceplex
- BASEBALL: Winder-Barrow SS House selected 11th overall by Washington in MLB draft
- Twice a champ: McCutcheon helps club team win two national volleyball titles
Most Popular
Articles
- Q&A: Catching up with … Jackson Co. baseball coach Matt Bolt
- Twice a champ: McCutcheon helps club team win two national volleyball titles
- Jackson Co. football program hosting "Friday Night Lights" youth camp
- Cook wrestles for Team Georgia in Oklahoma
- Soccer Camp held at recreation department
- INEX Series brings racing back to Lanier Raceplex
- Future bright for Panthers' Bradley following breakout freshman season
- BCHS boys basketball team hosts camp
- New East Jackson boys' coach sees young team learn during busy month
- ‘Always the dream’: Harvard-bound Frates likely Commerce’s first-ever Ivy League student-athlete
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.