The Commerce Cross Country teams season came to an end this past week. The meet was hosted by Tallulah Falls on Oct. 27.
During the region meet the girls placed fifth overall and did not qualify for state. Although, Ermay Vazquez (second place overall) and Paden Bell (fifth palace overall) qualified for state as individuals. Jada Palumbo finished 26th, Chloe Dean finished 27th and Rachel English finished 30th for the Tigers.
