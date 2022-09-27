The Commerce Tigers defeated the Banks County Leopards 17-14 Friday evening at Leopard Stadium in Homer, Georgia.
Both the Tigers and the Leopards have turnovers in the first quarter and neither team was able to capitalize on the opportunity. The score remained 0-0 at the end of the first.
Early in the second quarter Tysean Wiggins ran straight up the middle for a Tiger touchdown. Ivy Tolbert’s PAT was good and the Tigers lead 7-0. With just under two minutes Banks County quarterback connected with a receiver and threw for a 60 plus yard touchdown pass. The PAT was muffed and going into the half the Tigers led the Leopards 7-6.
Late in the third quarter Banks County was able to punch in another touchdown. They go for two and convert it. Banks County took the lead for the first time 14-7. Shortly after Wiggins takes the ball 40 yards for another Tiger touchdown. Heading into the final quarter the game remained tied at 14.
The fourth quarter was a back and forth battle for both teams. With just over a minute left in the game, Tolbert nails a 27-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 17-14 lead. Following a quarterback sack by Cole Hill, Cohen Thomason intercepted the ball and secured a Tiger win.
Wiggins lead the offense with 204 yards on the night and two touchdowns. Jaiden Daniels rushed for 83 yards on 16 carries. Daniels also leads the offense overall this season with 82 carries for 621 yards and nine touchdowns thus far.
Cole Hill lead the Tiger defense with 12 tackles on the night. Mac Mullis, Cohen Thomason, Jacari Huff and Talon Carroll all had 6 tackles on the night for the defense.
