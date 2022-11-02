The Commerce Tigers took on the Rabun County Wildcats in their last regular season game and lost 22-27 in a nail biter.
The Wildcats hopped on the board first after a huge 58-yard pass play. Both defenses held each other from scoring the rest of the quarter and the Wildcats led 7-0.
Early in the second quarter Jaiden Daniels took one 56-yards for a Tiger touchdown. Ivy Tolbert’s PAT was good and the Tigers tied it up at seven. Several plays later Tysean Wiggins took the ball 36-yards to the six yard line. Daniels scored the touchdown for the Tigers to put them ahead 14-7.
The Wildcats answered back with a touchdown and tied the game at 14. Neither team was able to score before the half and went into halftime all tied up at 14.
Rabun County managed to jump back in front of the Tigers after a one yard run for a touchdown to take the lead 21-14. Nothing happened for the Tigers in the third and they headed to the final quarter a touchdown behind the Wildcats.
Jacarri Huff scored a Tiger touchdown early into the fourth quarter and put the Tigers back into the game. Tolbert’s PAT was blocked and the game remained 21-20. Shortly after the Wildcats answered back with a 49-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead. Cohen Thomason blocked the Wildcats PAT and the Tigers trailed by seven.
With only 9.1 seconds left in the game the Wildcats quarterback scrambles and is unable to connect with anyone and the Tigers get a safety. Shortly after the refs called the game and the Wildcats topped the Tigers 27-22.
The Tigers have ended regular season play and are currently preparing for the state playoffs as they have the final week of the season off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.