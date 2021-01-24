The Commerce girls’ basketball team is making a six-game losing streak earlier this year seem like a distant memory.
The Tigers (7-8, 4-1 Region 8-A Public) earned their fifth-straight win Saturday (Jan. 23) with a 66-33 rout of region opponent Social Circle on the road.
Carson Hobbs scored 15 points, and Bryanna Sanders added 13 points. Maggie Mullis and Raven Parks each chipped in eight points.
“We felt all along that our girls were buying into the fact that our tough non-region schedule was going to make us better,” Commerce coach Brad Puckett said. “We kept telling our team to not worry about our record, and what others think and keep focusing on getting better every day.”
Puckett said the team is living its motto, “win every day.”
“We feel the girls have embraced that philosophy because their grades are good, I never get any complaints from their teachers and on the court it's the same,” Puckett said. “Hard work and attention to detail is what we see, and our latest win streak is just a by product, a good by product, of these ladies striving to win every day.”
Point guard Lauren Massey, who had been out since Dec. 10 with an injury, returned to the court against Social Circle and scored two points. Puckett said he’s easing Massey back into the fold.
“We feel that we are really close to being a team firing on all cylinders,” Puckett said. “With the gradual return of Lauren Massey and some younger players that have grown and developed through the first half of the season, we feel we are ready for the second half and to make a run at the region championship. We've just got to stay healthy and keep getting better.”
Commerce (7-8), which won't play Lake Oconee Academy or Lincoln County this week due to COVID issues with those teams, will host Washington-Wilkes Saturday (Jan. 30, 5 p.m.).
